Chelsea see off Wolfsburg to reach Women’s Champions League semi-finals

Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby were the star performers once again as Chelsea romped into the last four of the Women’s Champions League with a formidable 3-0 win in their quarter-final second-leg tie against Wolfsburg.

Chelsea led the German Champions 2-1 after a tense first meeting, but were far more convincing winners in the return – which was once again played in Hungary because of Covid travel restrictions.









The excellent Kerr played the crucial role in the first two goals, racing through to win the penalty for the Pernille Harder’s opener and then turning superbly in the box to fire in the second before the break.

Wolfsburg’s quality and experience inevitably posed questions throughout but Millie Bright marshalled the defence impressively and the outstanding Melanie Leupolz and Erin Cuthbert ensured Chelsea had the better of the midfield and remained dangerous on the break.

England striker Kirby sealed the 5-1 aggregate victory with a typically cool finish – her 20th goal of the season – when one-on-one after the break

Emma Hayes’ side, who are top of the Women’s Super League and have already won the Continental Cup, will face either Bayern Munich or Rosengar in the semi-finals on 24-25 April and 1-2 May.







