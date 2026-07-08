Chelsea seal signing of Portuguese prospect Quenda

Chelsea have finalised a deal to bring Sporting Lisbon’s highly-rated youngster Geovany Quenda to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old winger lands in west London with a reputation as one of Europe’s top young talents. He was a key figure in the Sporting side that secured the Portuguese league and cup Double last year, a breakthrough campaign that saw him named the Primeira Liga Young Player of the Season for 2025.

“It feels great to be here,” Quenda said. “Chelsea is a great team and I am excited to play here at Stamford Bridge.

“The club has shown faith in players like me and I am proud to be here, proud to be part of this club.

“I am excited to work with my team-mates and the manager, Xabi Alonso. I’m a very hard-working young person and I like to help my team. I want to be someone known for having the right mentality to help my team-mates and who does their best for the club to win trophies.”

Quenda’s rise in Portugal saw him break the record for the youngest goalscorer in Sporting’s history during his debut season, a year in which he racked up 54 appearances in all competitions on the way to the Double. He is also the youngest Portuguese player to ever score in the Champions League.

A regular at international youth level, he has most recently been playing for Portugal Under-21s and earned a place in the Team of the Tournament at the 2025 European Championships.