Chelsea seal Champions League semi-final place

Chelsea sealed their place in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals with a 1-1 draw with Ajax at Stamford Bridge, winning 4-1 on aggregate.

Emma Hayes’ side, leading 3-0 from the away leg, strengthened their control when Mayra Ramirez opened the scoring.

After Chelsea were gifted possession, Guro Reiten set up Ramirez, who slotted past goalkeeper Regina van Eijk.

There was no way back for the visitors, although Chasity Grant scored for them in the second half.

It is the fifth time in seven seasons Chelsea have reached the last four. They will face Barcelona or Brann for a place in the final.







