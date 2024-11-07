Chelsea score eight in record Conference League win

Chelsea 8 Noah 0 12' Tosin 13' Guiu 18' Disasi 21' Felix 39' Mudryk 41' Felx 69' Nkunku 76' Nkunku (pen)

Chelsea set a new Uefa Conference League record with an eight-goal hammering of Armenian side Noah at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku both scored twice, Tosin Adarabioyo got his first Chelsea goal, while Axel Disasi, Marc Guiu and Mykhailo Mudryk also netted.

Two goals in the space of two minutes – Tosin’s header from Enzo Fernandez’s corner and Guiu’s tidy finish after pouncing on a misplaced pass – put the Blues in command.

They twice more scored two goals in quick succession to lead 6-0 at half-time.

Just after Disasi headed in another Fernandez corner, Felix got his first goal of the night – a classy dink over keeper Ognjen Chancharevich after another Noah defensive mix-up.

And straight after Mudryk curled in the fifth, Felix’s deflected shot after being found by Disasi made it six.

Nkunku made it seven midway through the second half whenhe ran through on goal and slotted home after his first effort had been saved by Chancharevich.

Nkunku then completed the rout with a penalty after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had been fouled.

Chelsea: Jorgensen, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Veiga, Fernandez (Casadei 45), George (Chukwuemeka 66), Nkunku (Rak-Sakyi 79), Felix, Mudryk, Guiu (Dewsbury-Hall 45).







