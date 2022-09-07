Chelsea sack boss Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel.

It comes after a dissapointing start to the season which has seen the Blues lose three of their opening seven games in all competitions.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

The ownership group will now “move swiftly” to appoint a new head coach, the statement adds.







