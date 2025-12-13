Chelsea v Everton player ratings

Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to Everton. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.

Robert Sanchez: 8

Got a big hand to Idrissa Gueye’s dangerous pass across the six-yard box, which denied Thierno Barry a tap-in shortly before half-time. Also collected plenty of crosses during an assured performance, and tipped over a Jack Grealish header to keep a clean sheet.

Malo Gusto: 9

Provided the assist for Cole Palmer’s opener with a fantastic through-ball that split the Everton defence. Then scored Chelsea’s second when he finished off a sweeping counter-attack on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant finish. Kept Grealish quiet for the most part on the defensive side of things.

Wesley Fofana: 8

Impressed in the backline and made a few key tackles and blocks when Everton were bearing down on goal. Fofana was also involved in Chelsea’s opener, when he calmly brought the ball out from the back and found Gusto.

Trevoh Chalobah: 7

Played his part for a well-earned clean sheet, and did well to ride out wave after wave of attacks from the visitors as Chelsea dipped late in the first half. Rarely troubled after the break, Fofana and Chalobah look Chelsea’s best centre-back pairing.

Marc Cucurella: 7

Had a busy afternoon, as much of Everton’s attacking play came down his flank. Dealt with any threat well, and still popped up in a few attacking phases too.

Reece James: 7

Commanded the midfield for much of the game, and looks very comfortable playing alongside a partner, regardless of who it is, in the middle of the pitch. With Gusto in decent form, James will likely be deployed in this position again over the busy Christmas period.

Enzo Fernandez: 6

Started poorly, as he was content to play backwards and didn’t move the ball quickly enough. But grew into the game after Chelsea’s first goal, and while he was still not great in the final third, he covered plenty of ground.

Pedro Neto: 7

Played well and was never afraid to drive directly at Everton’s defenders from the right. Sent a number of dangerous balls into the box, and provided the cutback assist for Gusto’s goal.

Cole Palmer: 8

Marked his return to Stamford Bridge action with a classy goal, which came against the run of play in the 21st minute. Finished comfortably past Jordan Pickford from a tight angle, and his composure in those moments has been sorely missed. Played fairly deep behind Joao Pedro, but popped up in pockets all over the pitch in the hour he played.

Alejandro Garnacho: 6

Had a hat-trick of decent chances to score. Should have doubled Chelsea’s lead soon after the opener, when he cut out a poor backpass, took it round Pickford and fired into the side netting. Also came close with a stinging effort from the left side of the box, and lifted a shot over the bar when one-on-one in the second half.

Joao Pedro: 6

Another quiet afternoon in front of goal in the Premier League, but not for want of trying. Pedro made his presence felt, especially against Everton defender James Tarkowski. He battled aerially for everything that came near him, and was also good in transition. Dragged a late effort wide of the post, before being replaced.

Andrey Santos: 6

Made a decent cameo off the bench, and was a calm head in midfield as Chelsea saw out the game.

Jamie Gittens: 6

Introduced as the Blues looked to kill off the game. Nearly did just that when he whipped a dangerous ball across the face of goal that was just out of Pedro’s reach.