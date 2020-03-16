Chelsea remind Mount of responsibilities after he fails to self-isolate

Chelsea have reminded Mason Mount of his responsibilities after the midfielder was pictured having a kickabout despite being told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Chelsea players have been asked to self-isolate after Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Official guidelines state that people should self-isolate if they come into close contact with a confirmed case.

Mount, 21, was shown playing with West Ham’s Declan Rice, who is not subject to the same precautions because the east London club have not had a case of coronavirus.

Mount is a close friend of Rice, who was on Chelsea’s books prior to joining West Ham as a teenager.

England international Hudson-Odoi, 19, said on Friday that he was recovering well.

Chelsea closed part of their Cobham training ground and a deep clean was carried out.







