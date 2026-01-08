Chelsea promote McFarlane to role of first-team coach

Chelsea have confirmed that Calum McFarlane has been promoted to the role of first-team coach.

McFarlane, who was managing the club’s Under-21s, took caretaker charge of the first team for two matches following the recent departure of Enzo Maresca.

The 41-year-old impressed and has therefore been given a key role as part of new head coach Liam Rosenior’s staff.

Kalifa Cisse and Justin Walker will also be first-team coaches, having come from French club Strasbourg along with Rosenior.

Ben Warner, another to have arrived from Strasbourg, has joined Chelsea as first-team analyst.