Liverpool v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea need a point to guarantee a top-four finish after losing 5-3 against Liverpool in a thriller at Anfield. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Kepa Arrizabalaga: 5

Should have prevented at least a couple of the goals. This display will do nothing to convince his doubters.

Reece James: 6

A solid game from the youngster despite the scoreline. Made a few crucial interceptions and was a constant threat going forward.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 5

A poor game from the captain by his standards. He found the going tough against Liverpool’s attacking players.

Kurt Zouma: 5

Not a good performance from either the centre-backs. They were bullied on numerous occasions by the Liverpool front three.

Antonio Rudiger: 5

A night to forget for Rudiger, who again has done little to win over the doubters. Chelsea need a centre-back.

Marcos Alonso: 6

Got forward well but as with the majority of his team-mates, struggled to cope when going the other way.

Jorginho: 6

Didn’t do anything drastically wrong but didn’t do anything particularly well either. Lacks dynamism and Chelsea needed some in midfield at times.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

Had a bit more bite than Jorginho in the middle but still struggled to muster up anything of real quality.

Willian: 5

Struggled. Was robbed by Naby Keita which led to Liverpool’s first goal.

Olivier Giroud: 7

The Frenchman continued his good run of form with another goal – the easiest he will score all season. His work-rate meant he deserved it.

Mason Mount: 6

Missed a golden opportunity to make it 1-0 early on. Worked hard and helped the attack combine well but will be disappointed not to have got his name on the scoresheet.

Christian Pulisic: 8

Superb after he was introduced from the bench. A threat and fully deserved his brace, although he missed a decent chance to make it a hat-trick.

Tammy Abraham: 7

Was introduced around the hour mark and scored with his first touch. Liked up brilliantly with Pulisic.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 6

Put plenty of effort in after coming on.







