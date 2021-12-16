Chelsea out of Women’s Champions League after Wolfsburg thrashing

Chelsea crashed out of the Women’s Champions League with a 4-0 thrashing away to German side Wolfsburg.

Chelsea started the night top of Group A but ended up finishing third behind Wolfsburg and Juventus.

The three teams were level on points but head-to-head results mean last year’s beaten finalists were eliminated.

Svenja Huth and Tabea Wassmuth both scored twice on a hugely disappointing night for Emma Hayes’ team, who only needed a point to finish top – and needed to avoid losing by more than one goal in order to go through.

Sam Kerr went close to scoring for Chelsea when her shot clipped the bar, but overall they were very much second best.







