Chelsea on verge of WSL title after win over Tottenham

Sam Kerr grabbed a goal in each half as Chelsea eased past Tottenham 2-0 to ensure that victory in their final game of the season will guarantee a second successive Women’s Super League title.

The Blues, who host Reading on Sunday, dominated their London rivals to regain a two-point advantage over Manchester City.







Kerr opened the scoring with a simple side-foot finish at the far post after great work by Guro Reiten just before the interval

And the Australian added her 20th league goal of the campaign when she followed up after her header was well saved by former Blues keeper Becky Spencer to volley in the second from close range.

Chelsea, who reached their first Champions League final on Sunday with a pulsating 5-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich, also have a superior goal difference of plus three and could easily have had a greater cushion following a one-sided game.

Beth England had a couple of decent opportunities, Kerr also went close to adding to tally while Jonna Andersson hit the bar with a header.

And there were plenty of other close calls for an overworked home defence who defended resolutely but had little chance to breath.

Manchester City are away to West Ham in the final round of fixtures on Sunday.







