Chelsea on verge of WSL title after beating Birmingham

Chelsea won 1-0 at Birmingham to leave themselves on the verge of another Women’s Super League title.

Pernille Harder’s second-half penalty was enough to secure the points for Emma Hayes’ side, who can clinch the title with a win in their final game of the season, against Manchester United next Sunday.

They were frustrated by Darren Carter’s strugglers but broke the deadlock on 73 minutes.

The champions’ lead sits at four points heading into the final week of the season, with second-placed Arsenal still to play twice.

Hayes made three changes from the side that were a little sluggish, by their own stratospheric standards, in beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1.

The visitors started brilliantly at St Andrew’s and could have had two within five minutes.

Harder somehow dragged her low shot wide when she was played clean through on goal and moments later Sam Kerr’s fierce drive smacked the underside of the bar.

In-form winger Guro Reiten then rolled an effort across the face of goal and narrowly wide.

City gradually got to grips with the threat facing them and had the champions on the rocks in the closing stages of the first half, thanks to set pieces and full-blooded tackles.

Chelsea have shown vulnerability to corners this season and Ann-Katrin Berger, returning to the side after suspension, was twice unconvincing in dealing with deliveries.

The West Midlands heavens opened at half-time making for treacherous second-half conditions, to which Hayes’s side initially adapted better.

Half-time substitute Erin Cuthbert warded off a threatening Blues counter-attack with an excellent sliding challenge on Abi Cowie, rushing through down the right.

Chelsea’s first shot on target and best chance for more than an hour came midway through the second half when Harder muscled into the box and forced Ramsey into a low save.

City didn’t clear their lines and later in the same move, Kerr couldn’t control a powerful effort that flew wide of the right-hand post.

Hayes reached for a double change and Jonna Andersson was immediately in the thick of it, taking a heavy touch six yards out with the goalmouth opening up in front of her.

The Swede created the crucial flashpoint as she stood a cross up to the back post, met by Niamh Charles, who headed onto the outstretched arm of the unfortunate Lisa Robertson.

Harder stepped up to stroke the spot-kick home, sending Ramsey the wrong way for her sixth league goal of the season, by far the most significant of the bunch.

Top scorer Veatriki Sarri curled an effort high over the bar moments later but the goal sapped Birmingham of all vitality.

Chelsea went in search of more and Sam Kerr’s tantalising cross was headed out from under the bar by Harriet Scott.

City rallied hard in the closing moments and Emily Whelan’s half-volley looked destined for the roof of the net, only for Berger to tip it over with a strong right hand.

Hayes said: “We are playing teams that have something to lose. Birmingham don’t want to be relegated and they will play with a freedom. They’re not expected to pick anything up against the champions and they played exceptionally well.

“I thought we were nervy in the first half, we played stressed and rushed things because the goal didn’t come. These are the games you hope you get an early goal. But it’s job done and Pernille has composure in the biggest moments. I’m delighted.

“What I know is that if we win at home next week, we’re champions. That’s it.”







