Chelsea nine points clear at top of WSL after beating Arsenal

Guro Reiten’s late penalty gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge and put the defending champions nine points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League.

Reiten netted from the spot on 84 minutes after Lauren James was brought down in the box by Gunners captain Kim Little.

The award of a penalty led to Arsenal’s Katie McCabe being sent off after receiving two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent.

The result leaves Chelsea firmly on course for a sixth consecutive title.







