Chelsea seal signing of Malard from Man Utd

Chelsea have completed the signing of Manchester United forward Melvine Malard in a transfer worth around £850,000.

The 26-year-old France international has signed a four-year contract and is reunited with Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor.

Bompastor, the former Lyon boss, previously managed Malard in France and is a known admirer of the versatile attacker, who can play centrally or out wide.

Malard, who registered 19 goal involvements in all competitions last season, told United she wanted to seek a new challenge rather than sign a new contract.

With her current deal expiring next summer, United agreed to the sale rather than lose her for free in 2027.