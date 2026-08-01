Chelsea lose to 10-man Spurs in Sydney friendly

Chelsea lost 2-1 to 10-man Tottenham in a pre-season friendly in Sydney.

After Estevao equalised for Xabi Alonso’s side following Sandro Tonali’s opener, and Kevin Danso was sent off early in the second half, Richarlison scored the winner for Spurs with the final kick of the game.

Tonali’s shot deflected in off Blues defender Levi Colwill, but Chelsea hit back with Estevao’s header from Jamie Gittens’ left-wing cross.

Four minutes into the second half, Danso, who was brought on as a half-time substitute, was red-carded after pulling down Joao Pedro as the forward ran through on goal.

Chelsea were unable to find a second goal, though, with Estevao seeing a deflected strike saved by keeper Antonín Kinský, who also produced a fine stop to deny Joao Pedro.

Spurs’ Rio Kyerematen hit the bar and, a few minutes later, Richarlison tapped in the loose ball after Jamie Donley’s shot had hit the post.

Chelsea’s next friendly is against Juventus in Hong Kong on Wednesday (kick-off 12.30pm UK time).

Chelsea: Sharman-Lowe, Palestra, Fofana (Adarabioyo 80), Colwill (Acheampong 80), Hato (Anselmino 62), Essugo, Lavia (Nicoll-Jazuli 45), Estevao (Satpayev 68), Palmer (Kellyman 80), Gittens, Joao Pedro (Delap 80).

Subs not used: Curd, Sarr, Anselmino, Watson, Subuloye, Walsh, Emenalo, Kavuma-McQueen.