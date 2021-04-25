Chelsea lose first leg of Women’s Champions League semi-final
Chelsea lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals.
Melanie Leupolz scored a fortuitous equaliser for the Blues in the German capital before Hannah Glas curled in Bayern’s second.
Sydney Lohmann opened the scoring with a header after keeper Ann-Katrin Berger flapped at a cross from the right.
Chelsea were level before the interval after a clearance struck Leupolz and looped in.
But Glas’ left-footed strike means her team will have a slender advantage going into next Sunday’s second leg.