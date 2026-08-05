Chelsea looking to seal signing of defender Chavarria

Chelsea are close to a deal to sign Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria.

Personal terms have been settled with the 28-year-old, and negotiations over a package worth around £16m plus add-ons are ongoing.

The Blues opened discussions for the left-back in late June, having an initial £15m offer turned down, before talks dragged out over the Spanish outfit’s asking price.

Chavarria has pushed for the switch to Stamford Bridge, where Xabi Alonso is keen to bring in a player he came up against during his spell as Real Madrid boss.