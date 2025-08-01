Chelsea loan Sarr back to Strasbourg

Mamadou Sarr has returned to RC Strasbourg on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The defender, 19, was signed from the French club earlier this summer and featured for Chelsea in the Club World Cup.

Strasbourg are part of the same multi-club ownership model as Chelsea and there have been a number of recent moves between the two sides.

Midfielder Kendry Paez and goalkeeper Mike Penders also moved to the Alcase-based club this week and they have signed defender Ishe Samuels-Smith and midfielder Mathis Amougou from the Blues.

Meanwhile, midfielder Lee Castledine, 19, has joined League One side Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan.