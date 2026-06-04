Chelsea legend Tambling dies aged 84

Chelsea legend Bobby Tambling has died at the age of 84.

Tambling was the Blues’ record goalscorer until his tally of 202 was surpassed by Frank Lampard in May 2013.

Tambling, who played three times for England, made 370 appearances for Chelsea between 1959 and 1970, helping the club win the League Cup in 1965, when he scored against Leicester in the final.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Chelsea Football Club has very sadly lost one of our most legendary players with the passing of Bobby Tambling at the age of 84.

“We send our deepest condolences to Bobby’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Tambling finished his career in the Republic of Ireland and settled in Cork, where he passed away.

He managed local sides Cork City, Cork Celtic and Crosshaven.

“His warmth, his wisdom, his humour and his love will stay with us forever,” Crosshaven posted on X, describing him “as a true Chelsea legend and an even more wonderful human being”.