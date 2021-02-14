Chelsea lead WSL by five points after thrashing Bristol City

Chelsea moved five points clear at the top of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League with a 5-0 victory at bottom side Bristol City.

Fran Kirby’s first-half brace either side of Pernille Harder’s strike gave the Blues a comfortable lead at the interval.







Sam Kerr and Beth England added gloss to the scoreline after the break as Emma Hayes’ side restored their cushion at the summit following Manchester City’s derby victory on Friday night – though Chelsea have played a game more.

The visitors made their intentions clear from the outset and took the game to their hosts, who had Sophie Baggaley to thank for keeping them level in the opening minutes.

City’s goalkeeper kept out Harder’s close-range effort with her legs before beating away Jonna Andersson’s long-range strike as Chelsea knocked on the door.

Their pressure was rewarded on 14 minutes as Maren Mjelde’s corner was flicked in by Kirby at the near post to break the deadlock.

England was next to go close, firing narrowly wide, and the lead was doubled when Harder latched on to Sophie Ingle’s pass and fired into the roof of the net.

Kirby picked out the top corner from eight yards out to make it three before the break and it remained one-way traffic in the second half as the title-chasers scored twice in the space of three minutes.

England had a major hand in both, setting up Kerr’s header with a fine cross before sliding in at the back post to net her side’s fifth.

City had their best chance on the hour but Ebony Salmon, who this week received her first senior England call-up, blazed over after working space inside the area.

Kerr almost added a sixth late on but Gemma Evans denied the Australian with an excellent block.

Chelsea manager Hayes said: “I thought we came out of the blocks really well.

“It was great when the goal came – from the number of chances we created, sometimes the game can then take a different swing, but it didn’t. It was a well-worked corner for Fran (Kirby) at the front post.

“The first-half performance was outstanding in terms of the way we moved the ball. The pitch was wet so it was difficult.

“I thought our one and two-touch play was as good as I’ve seen it. I’m happy with the performance and happy with the result.

“We limited them to not very much and at the same time, we carved them open in the first half.

“We could have come in at 7-0 or 8-0 at half time. I think that’s probably the most disappointing part of the game – I don’t think we’re as clinical as we should be.

“On the back of a lot of games, it was a great way to wrap up a really big spell for us.”

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com







