Transfer gossip: Two deals close and Kepa wants to stay, reports claim
Some of the stories in Monday’s newspapers involving Chelsea…
Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place, The Sun claim.
The newspaper has touted several keepers as potential replacements for Kepa amid speculation over the Spaniard’s future.
He was dropped by boss Frank Lampard last season and has been tipped to move on this summer.
But The Sun now claim Kepa believes his best option would be to remain at Stamford Bridge.
The Sun have also picked up on reports that Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Ajax youngster Amourricho van Axel Dongen.
And there are more reports that Kai Havertz is on the verge of joining Chelsea.
The winger did not report for a pre-season testing session with Bayer Leverkusen, inevitably fuelling speculation that he is on his way out of the club.
The Daily Mirror is among the newspapers to declare that Havertz’s absence suggests a move to the Bridge is close.
Gospel Able Aseoluwa
01/09/2020 @ 9:23 am
Kai Havertz coming over to chelsea (hopefully) is one i love. More than enough creativity since the departure of Hazard from the fray. Lets hit them hard,guys. #upcfc #welcomekai
Taiwo Makinde
31/08/2020 @ 12:14 pm
This Kai Havertz transfer saga is getting out of hand.maybe we look for another alternative.who knows if he will not live up to the expectation