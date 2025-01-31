Chelsea confirm signing of England midfielder Walsh

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of England midfielder Keira Walsh from Barcelona.

The 27-year-old, who joined Barca from Manchester City in 2022, has returned to the Women’s Super League in a £400,000 deal.

She left City for £400,000, which was then a record transfer fee for the women’s game.

Chelsea set a new record with their recent £900,000 signing of American defender Naomi Girma.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m very happy to be here and very excited to get started,” said Walsh.

“You look at the history of the trophies Chelsea have won and I’m an ambitious player and person, so for me, it is a good fit.”

The club have also signed goalkeeper Femke Liefting from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Meanwhile, Blues defender Aniek Nouwen has joined Crystal Palace on loan for the remainder of the season.







