Chelsea keeper Jorgensen set for move

Filip Jorgensen has left Chelsea’s pre-season camp in Australia ahead of a possible move.

French club Strasbourg, which is owned by Chelsea’s owners BlueCo, are ready to take the Danish goalkeeper, 24, possibly on loan.

Newly-promoted Coventry City, managed by Blues legend Frank Lampard, have also expressed an interest in Jorgensen.

He has made 11 Premier League appearances since being signed from Villarreal two years ago for just under £21m.

Jorgensen has been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular for Chelsea – and a number of costly mistakes last season did not help his cause.

He has been widely expected to move elsewhere this summer.