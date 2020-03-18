Chelsea hotel made available for NHS staff

Roman Abramovich has made Chelsea’s Millennium Hotel available for the NHS to use during the Coronavirus crisis.

Every room at the luxury Stamford Bridge hotel can now be used for free by medical staff struggling to cope with the mounting number of Covid-19 cases caused by the global pandemic.

The club statement said: “The NHS has accepted the club’s offer to make the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for NHS staff.

“The number of rooms will depend on demand but potentially all the rooms could be given over.”

Hospital workers using the hotel to catch up on sleep between shifts will initially be from the North-West London district of the NHS, but Abramovich’s gesture could also be extended to staff from other districts in the coming months.







