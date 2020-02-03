Chelsea hoping to have Pulisic back for United game



Chelsea are hoping to have Christian Pulisic back for the game against Manchester United on 17 February.

Pulisic was in good form prior to suffering the groin injury which has sidelined him since New Year’s Day.

Plans for him to step up his training were shelved last week but Blues boss Frank Lampard is keen for the American to return after the winter break.

“We tried to get him out there last week, step it up a little bit, but we had to pull out of that,” Lampard said.

“The break might have come at a good time. It buys us a couple of weeks.

“Of course you miss him. He’s a quality player and he was having a really good patch pre-Christmas.

“Others have to stand up too, but of course we’ll be happy when he’s back.”







