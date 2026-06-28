Chelsea have bid for Xhaka rejected by Sunderland

Chelsea have had a bid of £8m for midfielder Granit Xhaka rejected by Sunderland.

The Switzerland international has been targeted by incoming Stamford Bridge manager Xabi Alonso, who previously worked with the 33-year-old during their Bundesliga title-winning campaign at Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Sunderland have dismissed the offer and insist their club captain is not for sale at any price.

Xhaka, previously of Arsenal, played a key role in helping the Black Cats secure Europa League qualification last season.