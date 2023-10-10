Chelsea great Hazard retires at 32

Former Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football at the age of 32.

The Belgian made 352 appearances and scored 110 goals for the Blues after being signed from Lille in 2012 before being sold to Real Madrid for a then club record £150 million in 2019.







Hazard helped Chelsea win the 2015 and 2017 Premier League titles and also lifted the FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League on two occasions in a glittering career at Stamford Bridge where he ranks as the ninth highest scorer in the club’s history and the third highest in the Premier League era behind Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

However, he has struggled with injury since his move to Madrid, making only 76 appearances in four years.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” Hazard said in a statement.

“After 16 years and more than 700 appearances as a professional footballer I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences.”







