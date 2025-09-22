Chelsea goalkeeper Hampton wins Ballon d’Or award

Chelsea’s England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has been named best female goalkeeper in the world.

The England international, 24, picked up the Yashin Trophy – named after legendary Russian keeper Lev Yashin – at the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in Paris.

Hampton played a key role in England’s European Championship triumph this year, saving two penalties in a shootout as they beat Spain in the final.

In her acceptance speech, she paid tribute to former Chelsea Ladies manager Matt Beard, who died on Saturday at the age of 47.

Beard was at Chelsea from 2009 to 2012 and also had spells as manager at Liverpool, West Ham, Burnley and Millwall.

“The women’s game sadly on Saturday lost a real trailblazer, Matt Beard,” Hampton said.

“Matt was someone who cared an awful lot for the women’s game when no-one else did. He lit up the room when everyone was in it.

“And this is just a message to show that not everyone should have to go through these dark moments alone.

“Sometimes the brightest smiles in the room hide the heaviest pain. He’ll be greatly missed.”