Chelsea ‘glaringly short’, Lampard says after latest defeat

Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea’s players have been “glaringly short” of the required standard after they were thumped 4-1 by Manchester United.

It was their eighth defeat in 10 matches since Lampard returned to the club as interim boss.

The Blues have been dismal this season and are 12th in the Premier League table with one match remaining.







Asked if some of Chelsea’s players are good enough, Lampard said: “It’s a question that will be asked of you in a period of bad form and the only way to answer that is with your performance.

“That starts with how you work, how you train and how you prepare. And if I’m honest, collectively, that’s been the thing that was quite glaringly short.

“There are lot of reasons for that, so that’s not just an aimless dig. There are sometimes variables,. It’s been a tough season.

“But at the same time, coming in in this short period, you can see when a group is training and is really together and is pushing and is pushing each other and when you have those things, then good things come.

“At the moment, that momentum is not there. It’s clear.”

Chelsea will finish the campaign with a home match against Newcastle on Sunday.







