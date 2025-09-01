Chelsea confirm signing of Buonanotte on loan

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Brighton forward Facundo Buonanotte on a season-long loan.

The Argentina international, 20, looked set to join Leeds before Chelsea moved for him.

He spent last season on loan at Leicester, making 35 appearances for the Foxes, who were relegated from the Premier League.

“I’m very happy to join Chelsea,” Buonanotte told the Blues’ website.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m just looking to add as much to the squad as possible, help the team and help the staff.”