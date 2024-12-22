Chelsea frustrated in draw at Everton

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea had to settle for a point after a frustrating goalless draw at Goodison Park.

The Blues would have gone top of the Premier League had they won – at least until leaders Liverpool play Tottenham later on Sunday.

In a match played in gusty winds and heavy rain, Chelsea had the better chances, with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford denying Nicolas Jackson, who also headed against the post.

At the other end, Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez pushed away Orel Mangala’s low strike and kept out a tame effort from Jack Harrison.

And Blues defender Tosin Adarabioyo produced a vital challenge late on to prevent Iliman Ndiaye scoring from close range.







