Chelsea’s Anjorin completes loan move to Huddersfield

Huddersfield have completed the loan signing of Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin until the end of the season.

Chelsea rejected an approach from the Terriers to take young striker Harvey Vale and switched their attentions to the England Under-20 international who had started the season with Lokomotiv Moscow but returned early from his temporary move to Russia due to injury.

Huddersfield coach Carlos Corberan said he was delighted to complete the deal for the 20-year-old who has made one Premier League appearance for the Blues.

“I believe Tino is one of the most important young talents in Britain,” Corberan said.

“He is now in the last part of his recovery from injury, and we expect he can be integrated into our squad during February.

“As soon as he is fully recovered, he will increase the possibilities of our squad. He can play in different attacking positions – as a 10, 11 or 7 – and he has the skills to make a real impact in our attacking play.”







