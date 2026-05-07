Chelsea fans’ trust ‘overwhelmingly rejects’ ticket sale changes

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) says it “overwhelmingly rejects” the club’s proposed overhaul of its ticketing and ballot system.

While the trust acknowledged that some of the measures were “sensible and long overdue,” it issued a statement opposing the core changes.

The CST called for Chelsea to “pause” and “re-evaluate” the proposals, citing a lack of detail regarding the digital ticketing system introduced this season.

The backlash follows Chelsea’s announcement of a new “ticket application window.”

Under the plan, members with a minimum number of loyalty points can apply for tickets via a ballot.

However, some supporters have raised concerns that the system remains insufficiently detailed and could unfairly grant tickets to those with fewer loyalty points.

Key changes proposed by the club:

Mandatory ID checks: All ticket holders must undergo identification checks to combat touting.

All ticket holders must undergo identification checks to combat touting. Attendance-based points: Loyalty points will only be awarded for attending men’s first-team home matches, not just for purchasing the ticket.

Loyalty points will only be awarded for attending men’s first-team home matches, not just for purchasing the ticket. Season-ticket minimums: Holders must attend at least 13 of the 19 Premier League home games.

Holders must attend at least 13 of the 19 Premier League home games. Ticketing restructuring: Significant changes to away ticketing, the ticket exchange, and family stand allocations.

Chelsea say the policies are essential to improve the stadium atmosphere and ensure genuine fans have access to tickets.