Chelsea face 74 FA charges over agent payments

The Football Association have charged Chelsea with 74 alleged rule breaches related to payments to agents between 2009 and 2022.

The alleged rule breaches are regarding agents, intermediaries and third-party investments in players and are mainly related to events which occurred between the 2010-11 to 2015-16 seasons.

Chelsea have until 19 September to respond to the charges.

The alleged rule breaches occurred when Chelsea were owned by Roman Abramovich, who sold the club to a consortium led by Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital last year.

Chelsea said in a statement: “During a thorough due diligence process prior to completion of the purchase, the ownership group became aware of potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions and other potential breaches of FA rules.

“Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including the FA.

“The club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency during this process, including by giving comprehensive access to the club’s files and historical data.”