Chelsea’s poor spell continued as they dropped points on a disappointing night for them at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 1-1 draw with Everton.









Edouard Mendy: 7

Easily dealt with a couple of unconvincing speculative shots from Anthony Gordon in each half as Everton struggled to assert themselves.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

A very comfortable evening for the most part for the in-demand Chelsea stalwart against a lacklustre Everton attack denied decent service – until they scored in the second half. However, didn’t race forward as much as normal.

Thiago Silva: 6

Generally an assured presence at the heart of the Blues’ defence but perhaps suspect for Everton’s shock equaliser with Chelsea failing to clear a set-piece.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7

Committed and competitive. The Chelsea skipper was alert to any danger provided by Everton prodigy Gordon, with Reece James in front of him. Should have fired home in the 57th minute but blazed the ball over the bar.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Was particularly lively in driving forward in the last third, setting up chances and causing Everton plenty of problems on the left.

Jorginho: 7

Marshalled the Blues midfield and largely nullified the static visitors’ attempts to drive forward. Booked for a reckless lunge on Jarrad Branthwaite on the halfway line.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6

Very quiet game overall. Linked up well on occasions with Jorginho, but considering how poor Everton were for long spells of the first half, Chelsea needed more in midfield.

Reece James: 8

Attack-minded and diligent. Should have scored with a first-half shot but a crisp pass found Mason Mount for the opening goal.

Mason Mount: 8

Zipped in a low angled shot early on as Chelsea applied serious pressure and should have finished off a sweeping move midway inside the first half. Denied by keeper Jordan Pickford from six yards as a dominant Chelsea tried to establish a breakthrough. Finally broke the Everton resistance with an emphatic finish.

Hakim Ziyech: 6

A bright start from the attacking midfielder, deployed just behind Christian Pulisic. Some good efforts which went close to opening the scoring, and missed a great chance in the 34th minute. Came in for some rough treatment by Everton defender Mason Holgate and faded in the second half.

Christian Pulisic: 5

Lacked conviction in front of goal and – despite Chelsea’s domination – was well-policed by Toffees captain Michael Keane. Considering the hosts’ grip on most of the game the American should have imposed himself so much more.

Ross Barkley: 5

Came on to face his former club on 64 minutes for the ineffective Loftus-Cheek. Passing let him down at times just as Chelsea needed to find a winning goal.

Saul Niguez: 5

Replaced Alonso as part of a double substitution by Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel. Didn’t show enough strength to deal with Gordon’s free kick, which led to Everton’s close-range equaliser by Branthwaite.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Came on with 11 minutes to go for Azpilicueta. Not enough time to make a real impression.







