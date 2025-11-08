Chelsea equal WSL record with draw at Arsenal

Chelsea equalled the Women’s Super League record of 33 matches unbeaten by drawing 1-1 at Arsenal.

The champions had to settle for a point at the Emirates Stadium after Alessia Russo’s late equaliser cancelled out Alyssa Thompson’s first WSL goal.

Arsenal then thought they had gone ahead in stoppage time, when Frida Maanum fired into the net, but the goal was disallowed for a marginal offside.

Earlier, Stina Blackstenius appeared to have equalised for the hosts but had a goal controversially disallowed for a handball.

Chelsea’s Rytting Kaneryd hit the post early on, before Thompson – who turned 21 on Friday – opened the scoring in fine style, finishing emphatically after exchanging passes with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

Chelsea remain top of the table, two points ahead of Manchester City and five ahead of Arsenal.

Their unbeaten run has equalled the one the Blues enjoyed under former boss Emma Hayes between February 2019 and January 2021.