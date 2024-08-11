Chelsea end pre-season with Inter Milan draw

Chelsea signed off their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Italian champions Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge.

Lesley Ugochukwu’s last-minute strike after Inter could only half clear a Cole Palmer free-kick cancelled out Marcus Thuram’s first-half thunderbolt.

Young Chelsea striker Marc Guiu impressed in a lone striker role, continuing the good form he has showed in the pre-season tour in the United States, before making way early in the second half as boss Enzo Maresca made a raft of changes.

New signing Pedro Neto was announced to the crowd at half-time following his move from Wolves, while Tosin Adarabioyo made his first appearance at Stamford Bridge since his move from Fulham.

Christopher Nkunku almost grabbed an equaliser for the hosts when his bicycle kick was saved by Yann Sommer, with Levi Colwill firing the follow-up against the post as Chelsea pushed hard for an equaliser before Ugochukwu blasted through a sea of bodies with almost the final kick of the game.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto (Ugochukwu 80), Fofana (Tosin 69), Colwill (Badiashile 69), Cucurella (Veiga 45); Fernandez, Lavia (Caicedo 45), Dewsbury-Hall (Nkunku 45); Madueke (Palmer 45), Guiu (Jackson 56), Mudryk (Sterling 78)















