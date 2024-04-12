Chelsea duo to be assessed ahead of Everton game

Enzo Fernandez and Axel Disasi will be assessed ahead of Chelsea’s game against Everton on Monday.

The Blues added the pair to their growing injury list on Friday, which now stands at 11 players, with Raheem Sterling also absent due to illness.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Fernandez and Disasi have not trained since the 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.

“They are under assessment. They have different types of issues. We don’t believe they are big issues but we will see if they can be available,” Pochettino said.

“At the moment, they haven’t trained with the group since Sheffield United. That’s why we don’t know if they will be involved or not.”

Ben Chilwell, meanwhile, has returned to partial training and could make a return on Monday.

The defender last started for Chelsea in the 2-2 draw against Brentford on 2 March and has only made 12 Premier League appearances this season.

“It’s good news. But he hasn’t played too much this season,” Pochettino said.







