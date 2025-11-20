Chelsea draw with Barcelona in Women’s Champions League

Chelsea ended holders Barcelona’s 100% record in this season’s Women’s Champions League by drawing 1-1 with them at Stamford Bridge.

Ellie Carpenter put the Blues ahead with a fine first-half goal and Ewa Pajor equalised eight minutes later.

Carpenter fired into the top corner after being picked out by Aggie Beever-Jones.

After Pajor scored with a powerful strike, Wieke Kaptein almost restored Chelsea’s lead when she hit the post after being cleverly set up by Alyssa Thompson.

Catarina Macario thought she had put the hosts back in front within seconds of coming on as a second-half substitute, when she headed in Erin Cuthbert’s free-kick, but the goal was disallowed for a marginal offside.

And Carpenter missed a late chance when she blasted wide after being set up by Macario.

Chelsea have won two and drawn two of their four matches and are sixth in the league-phase table, while Barca are still top.