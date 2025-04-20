Chelsea defender Gusto looks set for spell out

Malo Gusto looks set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury during Chelsea’s derby win at Fulham.

Gusto, on as a substitute for the Blues, had to be taken off late in the game after picking up what looked like a nasty hamstring injury.

“That unfortunately is not a good one. A muscle problem,” boss Enzo Maresca explained.

“You could see how important Malo Gusto is for us and unfortunately it looks like a muscular injury.”

Gusto was brought on at the interval to replace Reece James, who struggled in the first half.

But Maresca backed his captain, insisting James was taken off because he played 90 minutes in the Conference League on Thursday.