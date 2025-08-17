Chelsea v Crystal Palace player ratings

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw in an uninspiring start to their Premier League campaign. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the stalemate against Crystal Palace.

Robert Sanchez: 7

Had a let-off when Ebere Eze’s free-kick whistled past him only for the effort to be ruled out by VAR. Made a smart, instinctive stop from Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 17th minute as the visitors asserted themselves. Also denied Eze late on with a fine save.

Reece James: 6

The Chelsea skipper was cautioned in the 23rd minute after a collision with Eagles’ Ismaila Sarr. Always alert to intermittent counter-attacks and made crucial interceptions.

Trevoh Chalabah: 7

Had a lot to do in central defence against Mateta. Solid enough showing.

Josh Acheampong: 7

A very robust outing from the 19-year-old. Coped very well against the physical presence of Mateta on a day when Palace asked plenty of questions.

Marc Cucurella: 7

Received a nasty-looking knock in the first half after a foul by Daniel Munoz. Was ever-industrious in trying to close down gaps against pacey Palace. Should have done better than blasting over the bar from the edge of the penalty area just before the interval though.

Enzo Fernandez: 6

Linked well with Pedro Neto on occasions. The Argentine was more influential in the second half, enjoying more possession as Chelsea improved.

Moises Caicedo: 6

Struggled occasionally in the first half as Palace showed direction and press through midfield. Generally his usual athletic self in midfield on an afternoon when the Blues lacked proper incision.

Jamie Gittens: 5

A quiet outing in general for the winger, making his Premier League debut, as Chelsea laboured for long spells. Replaced on 53 minutes by Estavao.

Cole Palmer: 6

Quiet first half as Chelsea struggled to retain possession and move the ball forward against the lively Eagles. Underwhelming performance overall by the England star’s high standards.

Pedro Neto: 5

Failed to create anything of note and was well policed by Nunoz. A frustrating day for the winger.

Joao Pedro: 5

On a day when Chelsea lacked power and imagination in the final third, the Brazilian received precious little service, finding the Palace rearguard both well organised and combative.

Estevao: 6

Came on for Gittens in the second half. The highly-rated winger received a warm reception from the Chelsea fans. Made a tenacious impact, at times helping to limit the influence of Eze. Fired a shot over the crossbar when he should have at least hit the target.

Liam Delap: 6

Chelsea’s new £30m signing came on for Pedro on 73 minutes to add some much-needed freshness as the hosts tried to break the deadlock. Had a late effort saved by Palace keeper Dean Henderson.