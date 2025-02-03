Chilwell completes loan move to Palace

Ben Chilwell has completed a loan move to Crystal Palace from Chelsea.

The two clubs have been in discussions and agreed a deal for Chilwell, 28, to join the Eagles for the rest of the season.

The England international left-back is not in head coach Enzo Maresca’s plans and is among a number of Blues players who were made available for a move.

Chilwell was signed from Leicester for £50m in 2020.

He has not made a league appearances this season – his only outing of the campaign so far was as a substitute against Barrow in the Carabao Cup in September.







