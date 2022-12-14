Chelsea confirm Broja will miss rest of season

Chelsea have confirmed that striker Armando Broja will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Broja, 21, collided with Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa during a friendly match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage.

“Scan results have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required,” the club said in a statement.

“He will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehab.”

Broja has made 12 Premier League appearances for the Blues this season, with 10 of them coming as a substitute.







