Chelsea confirm appointment of Winstanley as transfers chief

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Paul Winstanley, who has been given the role of director of global talent and transfers.

Winstanley has been brought in from Brighton, where he worked with Chelsea head coach Graham Potter.

He told the Blues’ website: “I’m thrilled to be joining Chelsea and to continue working with Graham Potter and his team.







“There is a real sense of excitement and momentum around the new ownership and this project.

“I’m looking forward to working with such an outstanding group of colleagues as the club moves into a new era.”

Winstanley has joined the ex-Brighton contingent which has followed Potter to Stamford Bridge.

Assistant boss Billy Reid, assistant coach Bjorn Hamberg, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts, first-team coach Bruno and analyst Kyle Macaulay have also recently arrived from the south-coast club.

In a joint statement, Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said: “Paul is going to be a great addition to Chelsea.

“He’s highly respected and is a key senior addition as we continue to build a world class sporting team with a huge depth of talent, ambition and commitment who will work closely with us to drive Chelsea forward.

“Paul shares our philosophy and will fit seamlessly into the organisation.”







