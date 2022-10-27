Chelsea confirm appointment of Saints recruitment chief Shields

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Joe Shields as co-director of recruitment and talent.

Shields, 35, will join from Southampton – less than four months after joining them from Manchester City as their head of senior recruitment.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali said: “Joe is another great addition to Chelsea, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.







“We have a clear plan and will adopt a modern and data-driven philosophy, focused on elite emerging talent. We’re assembling a deep and collaborative management team who are eager to build a continued sustained winner at Chelsea.

“Joe has a great track record and understanding of the game and emerging talent. We know we have another strong leader and a team player who will help us continue to build our world-class football organisation.”







