Chelsea complete signing of ‘serial winner’ Buchanan

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan.

Buchanan, 26, recently left French side Lyon and has signed a three-year contract with the Women’s Super League champions.

She was been a Champions League winner five times.

“I’m hoping to bring my experience to the team and continue on the successful pathway that the club has been on for the past seasons,” she said.







“I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and the coaching staff on this journey.”

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes: “Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world-class player who has proven herself on the world stage.

“She is going to bring a quality to our group and with her brilliant personality and character, we think she will be really liked within the dressing room. We look forward to welcoming Kadeisha this summer.”







