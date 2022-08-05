Chelsea complete signing of Cucurella

Chelsea have completed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

The defender, 24, has signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will cost the Blues around £60m.

In a connected deal, Chelsea’s highly-rated defender Levi Colwill, 19, is joining Brighton on a season-loan loan.







“I’m really happy. It’s a big opportunity for me to join one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Cucurella said.

Cucurella operates mainly as a left-back but can also play as a wing-back or left-sided central defender.

He will therefore offer versatility to Blues boss Thomas Tuchel following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger and amid uncertainty over the future Marcos Alonso.

