Chelsea complete deal to sign Brazilian youngster Washington

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Deivid Washington from Santos.

Washington has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year.

The Blues have paid just over £17m for the 18-year-old, who was courted by a number of Europe’s top clubs.

Washington is Chelsea’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window.







“I’m very happy to be joining a huge team like Chelsea,” Washington told the club’s website.

“I can’t wait to make my debut here at such a big club, and provide lots of goals and assists.”







