Chelsea complete £97m Lukaku deal

Chelsea have completed the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club record £97.5m.

The Belgium international, 28, has returned to Stamford Bridge on a five-year contract.

He was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular during his first spell at the club and left to join Everton in 2014.

Lukaku has since established himself as one of Europe’s top strikers and had a spell at Manchester United before joining Inter.

“I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature,” Lukaku said.

“I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling.”







