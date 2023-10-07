Chelsea come from behind to win at Burnley

Burnley 1 Chelsea 4

Chelsea came from behind to win at Turf Moor.

Wilson Odobert fired Burnley into an early lead but Chelsea levelled through an own goal by Ameen Al-Dakhil, who deflected Raheem Sterling’s cross into his own net.

And the Blues scored three times in a one-sided second half to clinch their second win in as many games.

Cole Palmer’s penalty – his first Chelsea goal – after defender Vitinho had fouled Sterling put Mauricio Pochettino’s side in front.

The excellent Sterling made it three with an emphatic finish after being set up by Conor Gallagher.

Sterling then set up Nicolas Jackson, who fired in the fourth.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer (Maatsen 86), Broja (Jackson 45), Sterling (Mudryk 83).







